New Super Mario 3D World Switch Best Buy Listing Adds More Fuel to Recent Mario Rumors

A new Super Mario 3D World Switch listing from retailer Best Buy has surfaced, adding more credibility to the recent Mario rumors.

Last month, several outlets reported on various Super Mario remasters to celebrate the iconic plumber’s 35th anniversary, including a separate release for Super Mario 3D World.

Samsung’s Ambitious Plans for a 600MP Camera Sensor Detailed in Latest Post From a Company Executive

“For the remasters, our source is telling us that Nintendo is pursuing something like a Super Mario All-Stars 2 for the 3D Mario games”, VentureBeat wrote. “This would include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and then Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2. It’s likely that 3D World may get its own, separate Deluxe-style release. While it’s possible the older 3D Mario games could come in a single compilation, it’s also likely that Nintendo will release them individually as it did with its Zelda remasters.”

Spotted by @Wario64, a Switch listing for Super Mario 3D World has now surfaced at Best Buy. While the listing doesn’t appear to be active just yet, it does have its own SKU and is currently priced at $60 USD.

The listing is not activated but there's a listing for Super Mario 3D World for Switch at Best Buy. SKU # is 6352130. It has a price tag of $60 currently. Take it with a grain of salt but given the Mario rumors from a few weeks ago, it's likely this game is coming pic.twitter.com/VZ3qFx1FZs — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 20, 2020

While this does add more credibility to the recent Mario rumors, this listing doesn’t confirm a new Mario 3D World just yet – Nintendo hasn’t officially announced the title, nor did it comment on the recent Mario 35th Anniversary rumors.

Back in January of this year, we already reported on some statements from well-known blogger and Nintendo insider, Emily Rogers, who said that two unannounced Wii U Switch ports are on their way to Nintendo’s hybrid platform. With many Wii U titles already having been ported on the Switch, there are only a few major releases left that could be ported, including Super Mario 3D World. Personally, I would be more happy if Nintendo decided to release both The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on the Switch, but only time will tell if we’ll ever see these titles being ported.

Call of Duty PC Cheaters Are Ruining Crossplay with Consoles

Super Mario 3D World was originally released for the Nintendo Wii U back in 2013. We've included a gameplay trailer below: