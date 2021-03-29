Super Mario 3D All-Stars sales have once again surged in the UK ahead of its sale discontinuation later this week.

Nintendo’s popular 3D Mario bundle, released as a limited-time promotion as part of Mario’s 35th Anniversary, will be delisted as of March 31st, and as reported by GamesIndustry.biz, sales increased by 276% compared to last week. In this week’s UK sales charts, the game takes the 2nd spot just below the newly-released Monster Hunter Rise (which already shipped 4 million units since its launch last week). Last week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars held its 9th position on the weekly UK sales chart from GfK.

Interesting to note is that 9 of the top 10 best-selling titles for last week were for Nintendo’s Switch platform, including Monster Hunter Rise, Super Mario 3D All-Stars, the ever-popular Animal Crossing New Horizons, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Minecraft (Switch), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3, and Super Mario Odyssey. As mentioned by GamesIndustry, multi-platform title Minecraft Dungeons also appears on the chart at number 5, although 95% of those sales came from the Switch version.

