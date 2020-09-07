Super Mario 3D All-Stars Already Outsold All 2020 Game Sales on Amazon Except Animal Crossing: New Horizons
The recently announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch has already outsold the 2020 sales of basically all games on Amazon.
Retailer Amazon tracks the best-selling videogames of the year to date, and in the US, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has outsold all 2020 game sales in just 4 days.
The bundle was officially announced last week, and from the looks of it, the game is on track to become another big-seller for Nintendo. On the US Amazon site, sales for the upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars were only bested by this year’s Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch.
Major releases from earlier this year that have already been beaten include The Last of Us Part II and Paper Mario: The Origami King. In addition to outselling these new titles, the upcoming bundle also outsold the 2020 sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Neon Nintendo Switch console.
As announced last week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will launch globally on September 18th but will only be available for a limited period until March 31, 2021. This limited availability applies to physical and digital versions of the game. Be sure to check out the collection's first screenshots on the Nintendo Switch.
Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Play three of Mario’s greatest 3D platform adventures—all in one package!
Play three classic games at home or on the go—all in one package on the Nintendo Switch™ system! Jump into paintings in Super Mario 64™, clean up paint-like goop in Super Mario Sunshine™, and fly from planet to planet in Super Mario Galaxy™.
Run, jump, and dive with ease!
Make Mario move using the Nintendo Switch system’s Joy-Con™ controllers. You can also pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to play the Super Mario Galaxy game in Co-Star Mode! Mario’s movements are as smooth as ever with HD resolution for each game, while still retaining the look and feel of the originals.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 80.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter