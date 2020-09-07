Super Mario 3D All-Stars Already Outsold All 2020 Game Sales on Amazon Except Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The recently announced Super Mario 3D All-Stars for the Nintendo Switch has already outsold the 2020 sales of basically all games on Amazon.

Retailer Amazon tracks the best-selling videogames of the year to date, and in the US, Super Mario 3D All-Stars has outsold all 2020 game sales in just 4 days.

First Super Mario 3D All-Stars Switch Screenshots Released by Nintendo; Includes Mario 64, Sunshine and Galaxy

The bundle was officially announced last week, and from the looks of it, the game is on track to become another big-seller for Nintendo. On the US Amazon site, sales for the upcoming Super Mario 3D All-Stars were only bested by this year’s Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch.

Major releases from earlier this year that have already been beaten include The Last of Us Part II and Paper Mario: The Origami King. In addition to outselling these new titles, the upcoming bundle also outsold the 2020 sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and the Neon Nintendo Switch console.

As announced last week, Super Mario 3D All-Stars will launch globally on September 18th but will only be available for a limited period until March 31, 2021. This limited availability applies to physical and digital versions of the game. Be sure to check out the collection's first screenshots on the Nintendo Switch.