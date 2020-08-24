Nintendo August Event May Not Be a General Direct; A “Direct Equivalent” Is to Be Expected in Mid-September – Rumor

A new Nintendo Direct is reportedly scheduled for later this week, August 28th, but there's the possibility that it will not be a proper Direct.

Speaking on Twitter, VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb, who correctly revealed information about gaming events before their official announcement, revealed that this week's Nintendo event may not be a proper Direct, as August 28th is a Friday, and Nintendo never aired a Direct on a Friday before. Grubb also added that a Direct equivalent should be coming by the middle of September, which would make quite a lot of sense, considering the latest general Direct has been held in September 2019.

Next General Nintendo Direct To Air On August 28th – Rumor

It's weird that August 28 is a Friday, so I'm not confident at all that's a general Direct. It could be any number of things. But do expect a Direct equivalent by the middle of September. If I had to bet, this thing next week is probably something else. So please tone down the expectations. And then if it is a general, we can all be pleasantly surprised. But to repeat myself for the sake of clarity: I expect a bigger event soon after.

The previous Nintendo event was a Direct Mini that focused on games by the Japanese company's publishing partners like Atlus. Among the games showcased during the event were Shin Megami Tensei V, which will release next year worldwide on Nintendo Switch, and the HD remaster of one of the best entries in the series, Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne.

With the Nintendo Switch release schedule looking pretty barren for the remainder of 2020, there is no doubt that announcements will have to come shortly. We will keep you updated on anything regarding the Nintendo Switch upcoming games as soon as more come in on them so stay tuned for all the latest news.