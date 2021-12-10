Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Shows First Explosive Combat, 2022 Launch Locked In

Last year, Warner Bros. Interactive finally revealed Arkham-developer Rocksteady Games’ next project, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but details about the game have been hard to come by since then. We did get a new story trailer at this year’s DC Fandome, but what about actual gameplay? Well, thankfully, just minutes ago during The Game Awards we finally got a real look the Rocksteady’s co-op game in action. Check out the first gameplay trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, below.

Well, that was a lot to process! Haven’t been keeping up with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? Here’s the game’s official description:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new genre-bending action-adventure shooter that can be played solo or with up to four players in online co-op. Based on iconic DC characters and developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven story gameplay with third-person shooter action to deliver a gaming experience unlike any other. Featuring an original narrative set in the DC universe, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League takes place in a richly detailed open-world Metropolis. The story follows Suicide Squad members Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who must take on an impossible mission to save Earth and kill the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, The Justice League. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, all four DC Super-Villains have no choice but to band together and carry out this untenable assignment as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X. Fans can tailor their experience, whether playing on their own as a single player, switching between characters at will, or teaming up with friends in multiplayer co-op.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League explodes onto PC, Xbox One X/S, and PS5 in 2022.