Stunning Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds on Discount – Includes Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2, Haylou GT1, More

Amazing Wireless Earbuds on Discount for a Limited Time - Get it Now!

Xiaomi Redmi AirDots

The Redmi AirDots is one of the best options on our list of wireless earbuds on discount. The design is pretty compact and being an owner of one, I can totally recommend it to anyone. The sound quality is great and the long-lasting battery is a must-have. It is available at a 43 percent off, priced at $20.89.

Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

• Speaker: 7.2mm moving coil unit

Haylou GT1 boasts a stealthy look and amazing sound quality. It is available at a 32 percent off, priced at $19.99 which is probably the best options on our list of wireless earbuds on discount.

QCY T5

Main Features:

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The enhanced anti-interference enables a more stable connection, 65ms game delay, no need to wait

● Designed for the better gaming experience, reduce 2/3 latency to give you immersive gaming enjoyment.

●CVC 6.0andDSP noise reduction technology, plus high sensitivity silicone mic, improving the recognition of the speech, make sure you can listen and be heard without any effort even in noisy environments

One of the best for its price, the QCY T5 features an Apple Watch-like design. It's built well and boasts all the essential features. It is available at a 20 percent off, priced at $22.99 as part of our list of wireless earbuds on discount.

QCY T2C

BT version: V5.0

Operation range: 10m

Charging time: 2H

Standby time: 120H

Playback time: 4H

Battery type: li-ion

BT prifiles: HFP/HSP/A2DP/AVRCP

Battery capacity(earphones): 3.7V 43mAh

Battery capacity(charging case): 3.7V 800mAh

QCY T2C is available at a massive 42 percent off, priced at $19.80. It is a great option and one of the most popular ones on our list of wireless earbuds on discount.

Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2

Main feature:

● A high-res audio headset with true wireless design

● Supports LHDC Bluetooth decoding. Comparing to the Bluetooth SBC audio format, LHDC allows more than 3 times the data transmitted and also provides the most realistic and high definition wireless audio

● Semi-in-ear design, no worry about allergy, comfortable and lightweight

● 14.2mm composite diaphragm moving coil unit. The bass is rich and full, and the treble is clear and sharpallergy

● Also provides dual-microphone with noise reduction, making the call clearer

One of the new additions on our list of wireless earbuds on discount, the Xiaomi AirDots Pro 2 is a pretty great option. Yes, it's priced a little higher than the others but it's totally worth it. The design is great and the sound quality is better than all others on our list. It is available at a 35 percent off, priced at $56.99.

Furthermore, you might also want to check out our discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Which model are you looking to get? Let us know on the comments.