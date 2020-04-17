Streets of Rage 4 Busts Out a Battle Mode Trailer and a Release Date

While the Streets of Rage games are primarily co-op brawlers, one staple of the series has been Battle Mode, which let you engage in one-on-one battles with other players. Well, Battle Mode is returning in Streets of Rage 4, and it should be better than ever, as it now supports up to four players! Of course, as we recently learned, SoR4 will have a whopping 17 new and retro characters from across the franchise, so you’ll have plenty of fighters to choose from. Check out a trailer for Streets of Rage 4’s Battle Mode, below.

I never spent too much time Battle Mode in past SoR games, but it’s nice to know the option is still there! Here’s a bit more detail about Battle Mode:

Streets of Rage 4’s Battle Mode is a legacy experience returning from Streets of Rage 2 and 3. This feud-settling battleground is bound to help rivals recognize who truly is Wood Oak City’s finest alley-clearing ruffian, as well as settle grudges spurred by accidental friendly strikes during multiplayer sessions.

Haven’t been keeping up with SoR4? Here’s the game’s official description:

Streets of Rage 4 reunites Axel, Blaze, and Adam for the first mainline Streets of Rage game in more than 25 years. The highly anticipated sequel embodies the classic trilogy’s gritty, neon-streaked urban atmosphere in a fully original experience boasting a strikingly fluid hand-drawn art style. New skull-cracking playable characters, expanded combat abilities, and a pulsing soundtrack from an all-star lineup including series composers Yuzo Koshiro (Streets of Rage 1, 2, & 3, Sonic the Hedgehog) and Motohiro Kawashima (Streets of Rage 2 & 3, Shinobi II) make Streets of Rage 4 an all-out brawl of a lifetime.

Streets of Rage 4 brawls its way onto PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on April 30. Who out there’s ready to rumble?