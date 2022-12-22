TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Update Adds Custom Arcade Mode, New Filters, and More

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge was one of the under-the-radar best games of 2022, delivering pitch-perfect nostalgic action for players of a certain age (check out our review here) and now Montreal-based developer Tribute Games and Dotemu have dropped the game’s biggest update yet. This free update adds an Arcade Mode that includes a variety of old-school “dip switches” that can change your experience. You can also look forward to old-school CRT and VHS visual filters and a variety of gameplay improvements. Here’s a rundown of the new TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge content…

New Features

Gameplay

A new Arcade mode is here: Custom Game! Just like an actual arcade machine: customize your game experience using DIP switches: free play, old-school Super Attacks, faster enemies, no more taunts, and many more! You can see the customization in the lobbies of Custom Games. Achievements’ progression and unlocking is disabled in Custom Games.

Online

In the Character Select menu, the host can now set a maximum number of players for the lobby.

Graphics

Added come awesome filters: CRT (normal or curved) and VCR! Check them out in the Options menu.

Improvements

Gameplay

Taunt now only fills up the first Ninja Power bar.

We no longer clear fully accumulated Ninja Power bars when KO on Chill difficulty.

Doing a throw now grants the player invulnerability.

Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to do a Super Attack without enough Ninja Power.

Many small animation tweaks were made to all bosses, often to make attacks easier to read.

Fixed Dirtbag’s dig holes collision detection that was too wide and deep.

Reduced the number of enemies spawned in Zorax’s stampede and the frequency of stampedes. Zorax also has a bit less health when facing multiple players.

Rat King now does Pied Piper less frequently.

Improved the Super Shredder fight in many small ways for a smoother pacing and tweaked some damage values. His grab is now used more frequently and is more efficient, though. Bummer dude!

Improved Statue of Tyranny pacing and tweaked some damage values.

Mother Mouser has a new bite animation to differentiate the charge bite from the idle bite, to give players time to react.

Mouser Model 3 and Mother Mouser are now acting a bit faster.

Radical Mode damage multiplier is now applied to all throws, Super Dive Attack, and charged Heavy Swing.

Fixed players sometimes falling outside of the screen repeatedly when respawning, at specific locations.

Online

Added a Refresh button to the lobby search list.

We improved the way the Arcade score is calculated: we now record each player individually, even if they leave the game.

Localization

Corrected or improved a few strings in Spanish, French and German.

Menus

The game will remember if How To Play was seen, separately in Story and Arcade modes as they differ.

Improved the prompt to reset your story and character progress.

Pause menu in Arcade mode now shows the total play time.

Steam

Steam Input: improved support for PS5 controllers.

Of course, the new TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge update also includes a number of bug fixes. If you need to know about them, you can check out the full, unabridged patch notes here.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge can be played on PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Switch, and mobile platforms. The latest patch is available now.