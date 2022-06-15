Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge May Not Get DLC After Launch

There are currently no plans to release Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge DLC after launch, but things may change depending on the game's reception and more.

During the latest episode of Xbox Expansion Pass, Tribute Game's Narrative Designer Yannick Belzil confirmed that the game will not get additional costumes due to the amount of time needed to create animations.

I always thought that it'd be cool if the Turtles could be in trench coats and hats the way they were incognito in the old cartoons. But again, that would take a whole lot of time, and especially with our animators – like, they'd want the trench coat to be flowing, and you'd want it to be dynamic.

The door, however, hasn't been completely closed. Speaking on Twitter, Dotemu CEO Cyrille clarified that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge won't feature alternative costumes at launch and that there are currently no plans to release DLC for the game, but things may change depending on the game's reception and the feedback from the community.

Some clarification here: There won’t be alternative costumes at launch and we don’t have DLC plans so far, but we never said “never”😉 It will depend on many factors like the game's reception and the ideas/feedback that the awesome community will send us. https://t.co/l51aqNmYKI — Cyrille Imbert (@CyrilleImbert) June 15, 2022

While the previous side-scrolling beat'em up published and developed by Dotemu, Streets of Rage 4, did not receive additional costumes as DLC, it did get a big expansion which added a Survival Mode with roguelike mechanics, additional special moves for all characters, and more. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is not being developed directly by Dotemu, so the same may not be happening, but it is undeniable that such an addition would work well in the soon-to-be-released game as well.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge launches tomorrow June 16th, on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.