Street Fighter 6 World Tour Opening Cinematic and Launch Roster Revealed

Ule Lopez
Sep 16, 2022, 01:03 PM EDT
Street Fighter 6

Previously on Street Fighter 6’s development, Tokyo Game Show 2022's Capcom showcase revealed Ken, Dhalsim, E. Honda, and Blanka as playable characters, among other features like World Tour and Extreme Mode. Tokyo Game Show 2022 is entering its second day. As such, more information for Street Fighter 6 is available.

As of yesterday, the game’s launch roster had eleven confirmed characters, two of which were new characters (Jamie and Kimberly). However, this morning on Twitter, Capcom released a brand-new cinematic, which is the World Tour’s opening movie. World Tour, if you remember, is essentially the game’s campaign mode, where you create a character and join the world of Street Fighter.

You can view that tweet below.

Interestingly, this reveal confirms the rest of the Street Fighter 6’s launch roster, capping it off at 18 characters. Manon, Marisa, Lily, JP, Dee Jay, Cammy, and Zangief all do not have gameplay footage as of yet, but those seven characters will be joining the previously revealed eleven.

Compared to Street Fighter 5’s rather skeletal launch, Capcom looks to have taken some notes to prevent that from happening again. This time around, the base package for Street Fighter 6 will have much more for players to actually do online and offline rather than just local versus mode, training mode, and online play.

Anyways, for the other seven characters revealed, it’s possible we could see gameplay trailers for them, as we’re still just in Day Two of Tokyo Game Show 2022. We’ll continue to update as more information for Street Fighter 6’s development is released, including gameplay trailers, new features, and more.

Street Fighter 6 is releasing on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam next year. A Closed Beta for the title will happen next month for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam versions. In other current TGS news, we just saw Hoyoverse's expansion plans with the announcement of a Genshin Impact anime alongside the news of a new update and expansion for the game.

