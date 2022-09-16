Genshin Impact 3.1 Release Date Confirmed, Anime from Demon Slayer Studio in the Works

Get ready to delve deeper into Sumeru, as Genshin Impact 3.1, entitled “King Deshret and the Three Magi” has officially been detailed and dated. This update will see players exploring the first part of the Sumeru’s desert region, including the Aaru Village oasis and the Mausoleum of King Deshret. Three new characters, including the 5-star Cyno and Nilou and 4-star Candace will also be added. As if often the case, most of this info leaked beforehand, but it’s good to have confirmation and a few more details (you can scope out the map the new desert region here). Check out the full trailer for Genshin Impact 3.1, below.

Genshin Impact 3.1 will introduce some new core features, like dynamic terrain deformation and deeper DualSense support. Here’s a bit more detail on the new locations and challenges you’ll face ver. 3.1.

“In contrast to the tropical rainforest, the harsh desert of Sumeru has a stark, dangerous beauty. In the heart of the desert stands the majestic Mausoleum of King Deshret and dungeons full of puzzles, mechanisms, and robotic guardians powered by ancient technologies of the perished god and his ancient civilization. The desert is also home to Aaru Village, the largest settlement of the desert people and a safe harbor for exiled scholars and a wealth of information. As players delve into the desert area, Sumeru’s Archon Quest continues to unfold as more factions make their appearances, including two Fatui Harbingers, Il Dottore and Scaramouche.

Powered by unknown technologies, two mechanical monstrosities will debut as new Boss Enemies. The Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network is the leader of the mechanics guarding the Mausoleum of King Deshret, and it can become invisible in combat. Another new Boss Enemy, Aeonblight Drake will challenge players in the rainforest with distinct attack patterns.

More challenges and rewards also await you in Version 3.1. The “Wind Chaser” event will challenge participants to manage the energy of the wind in a special Domain. In another event, “Star-Seeker’s Sojourn,” you will help a young girl fulfill her wish in searching for the Future Stars. Finally, you will be rewarded in the Spiral Abyss if you complete Floor 4, Chamber 3, with the opportunity to recruit Collei for free. Additionally, the daily login event is back, with up to Intertwined Fate ×10 and other items to be claimed. A total of Primogems ×1,600, Fragile Resin ×4, and two unique gadgets, “Jumpy Dumpty Party Popper” and “Cloud Retainer’s Damasked Device,” will be delivered to you via in-game mail.”

Finally, here’s what you need to know about the new 3.1 characters…

“Three Sumeru characters will be available to be recruited as reliable allies in players’ teams. After her debut as a dancer, Nilou will be joining as a five-star Hydro playable character, combining her elegant dance moves with swordsmanship. The trustworthy General Mahamatra Cyno is also ready for combat as a five-star Electro polearm wielder. He’s also a fan of Genius Invokation, a brand-new Trading Card Game yet to be added with Version 3.3! Candace, the half-blood descendant of King Deshret, will debut as the guardian of the Desertfolk and Aaru Village. Wielding her Hydro Vision and a polearm, she will be available as a four-star character in the Event Wishes with Cyno and Venti’s rerun during the first half of Version 3.1. Nilou and Albedo’s rerun will follow in the latter half of the update. Nilou and Albedo’s rerun will follow in the latter half of the update.”

Ah, but that’s not all! While Genshin Impact is developed in China, it’s obviously deeply indebted to Japanese anime, and now the series will be getting an actual anime, courtesy of studio Ufotable (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero). You can check out a teaser trailer, below.

Genshin Impact 3.1 launches on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices on September 28. It’s unknown when the Genshin anime will arrive, but it’s described as a “long-term project” by HoYoverse, so we may be waiting a while for it.