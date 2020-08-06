Street Fighter 6 Won’t Release Next Year, Insider Says; Delayed Due to Not Being Received Very Well Internally

The sequel to 2016’s Street Fighter V was rumored to release somewhere next year, but according to reputable Capcom insider, Dusk Golem, Street Fighter 6 has been delayed due to development-related issues.

Capcom has yet to announce Street Fighter 6, but from the looks of it, an official announcement might be miles away. At least, if Dusk Golem is to be believed.

On Twitter, the insider talked about the brawler, saying that Capcom has delayed it out of 2021 following bad decisions from the game’s producer, Yoshinori Ono. Apparently, the producer has focused too much on a team mechanic within the game and this did not sit well internally. As such, Capcom decided to demote Ono and put someone else in charge of development to 'fix' the title, putting the game in the oven for another year.

“As Capcom is trending for Street Fighter stuff, though I'm not really a Street Fighter fan, I can mention I know the reason for the unexpected SF5 season pass”, Dusk Golem writes. “The most basic gist of it is SF6 was supposed to release next year, but it was not received well internally or with testers.”

(2/3) testers, there's this team mechanic the game was too focused on, the director (who was Ino) got demoted again & someone else put in charge to "fix" SF6 with an additional year in dev, and the new season pass is to buy time for that. There's a bit more to it, but I know — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 5, 2020

I typo'd Ino, but I meant Ono. He was the director for SF6, but the game didn't come out good. The new director I don't know much about, but hear she's pretty well known in the fighting game community, brought some really cool ideas to fix the game with what was there. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 5, 2020

Based on the insider’s tweets, there’s the possibility that Capcom’s corporate officer, Midori Yuasa, is now supervising the title.

I answered someone else about this, I don't specifically know about Division 3, but I know in Division 1 the Producer role at Capcom basically means you're directing, you make a lot of the decisions for projects. Outwardly I get that doesn't make much sense, but its how they work — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 5, 2020

Probably her, I'm bad with names but she fits the criteria of what I heard. I'll say this now, I heard a lot of the SF6 decision were on Ono, he screwed it up, got demoted again, and someone else took his place to fix it & redirect the project. — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 5, 2020

We’ll update as soon as we learn more about the next Street Fighter installment. As announced yesterday, Street Fighter V will be receiving one final year of new content, packing new fighters, including Dan, Rose, Akira and more.