Street Fighter VI To Release In 2021 Worldwide – Rumor

Following the Grand Finals at Capcom Cup 2019 last weekend, the Japanese company revealed some changes coming to the competition in 2020, and that next year's champion will not automatically qualify for the 2021 competition. This happened back in 2016, as the 2015 Capcom Cup champion Kazunoko did not qualify for the 2016 competition due to Street Street Fighter V releasing in a few months. This means that Street Fighter VI will be released in time for Capcom Cup 2021, likely early in the year.

The Capcom Cup 2020 champion will not be auto-qualified for Capcom Cup 2021. This confirms that there will be a Capcom ProTour in 2021, and also possibly hints that SF6 will come out in 2021. Kazunoko did not auto-qualify for Capcom Cup 2016 despite winning in 2015 for USFIV. pic.twitter.com/WgUOvzs8oD — UYU | Chelsea ? (@Chelsnii) December 17, 2019

Street Fighter V is going to receive a new DLC character, the SF IV boss Seth, in February, alongside the Champion Edition, which will include all of the content released for the game since its release.

It’s time for Seth, the boss character from Street Fighter IV, to return and bring his kingdom of chaos to Street Fighter V: Champion Edition! A master move mimicker, Seth constantly seeks new data from the fiercest fighters in the world and has the unique ability to steal moves from an opponent. Seth takes form when Street Fighter V: Champion Edition releases on February 14, 2020!

