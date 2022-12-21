Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Different Future DLC Releases Next Month

The final Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin DLC, which will be called Different Future, will bring Jack and his companion's journey to an end in a little over a month, Square Enix confirmed today.

The final DLC for the action role-playing game developed by Team Ninja will launch on January 27th on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles for all Season Pass owners, as confirmed by a new teaser trailer. The new trailer also showcases a new gun weapon, the first appearance of a Moogle in the world of the first Final Fantasy, and a callback to Final Fantasy in the DLC's logo that may suggest a connection to the second entry in the series.

Guided by the spirit of a moogle, Jack and company reach a city in an alternate time and space to face one last challenge.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin's previous DLC, Wanderer of the Rift, launched back in October on all formats, but it wasn't a particularly engrossing experience, due to the limited amount of new content it adds to the game, as I highlighted in my review.

With little additional story and gameplay content, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin - Wanderer of the Rift is yet another endgame expansion that doesn't introduce enough new features to make most players return to the Strangers' world worthwhile. Only hardcore players who want to explore the maximum potential of the game's mechanics will find some value in an expansion that feels even more disappointing than the one that came before it.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. You can learn more about the base game by checking out Kai's review.