Steam Winter Sale Offers Deals on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Mortal Kombat 11, and More

Christmas is almost here and there’s a chill in the air, so you know what that means – the Steam Winter Sale is here! As usual, the Winter Sale offers deals on thousands of titles, including some of the holiday season’s biggest titles that weren’t a part of most Black Friday sales, including Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Disco Elysium. Of course, the Winter Sale comes with the usual meta game, with gamers being able to earn tokens by buying games or completing quests. These tokens can be spent in the Holiday Market on chat stickers and other various goodies, or a coupon which offers an additional five bucks off on any purchase.

You can check out a quick selection of intriguing Winter Sale deals below. Or you can browse the full list of games on sale, right here.

Oh, and if you’re not feeling any extra shopping right now, you the nominees for The Steam Awards 2019 have been announced. You can vote, right here. Winners will be announced December 31.

The Steam Winter Sale will run until January 2. What do think? See some deals you just can’t pass up? I’ve been itching to give Disco Elysium a try, so, depending on what games I get in my stocking, I might have to pull the trigger after Christmas.