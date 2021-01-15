If you're looking to play Hitman 2 as part of your Hitman 3 experience, you may have to end up purchasing another copy of the game.

In its Hitman 3 Pre-Launch Guide, IO Interactive lined out its Hitman 3 Access Pass on PC. This is what ultimately will assist players in getting all three games in one place so they can play them fro the Hitman 3 hub.

Hitman 3 Cloud Version To Hit Nintendo Switch Next Week

The announcement reads as such:

"We’ve done everything possible to make this process smooth and player-friendly. However, due to various circumstances out of our control, we want to acknowledge that the process is different to our initial plans for PC players. We also want to share some of the initiatives we’ve set-up to make sure that PC players the chance to keep enjoying the benefits of the World of Assassination."

There will be a Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass available to claim in the first 10 days after Hitman 3 launches. It'll be up for grabs for anyone who's preordered any edition of Hitman 3 on the Epic Games Store.

Anyone who owns Hitman 1 on Epic Games store, including anyone who grabbed the free version in August, will be upgraded automatically for free to the Hitman 1 GOTY Access Pass after buying Hitman 3.

The Hitman 2 Standard Access Pass and Hitman 2 Gold Access Pass will be available to purchase as you must have the game on Epic Games Store to be able to bring your saves over. While it will be 80% off for 14 days after Hitman 3 launches and will feature regular discounts, even if you have Hitman 2 on Steam, you'll have to buy it again on Epic Games Store.

The news certainly comes as a bummer for anyone looking to keep all of their saves and data in one place. If you're going to be buying the game on PC when it arrives next week, this might be an important aspect to keep in mind if returning to Hitman 2 is important to you.