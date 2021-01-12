Hitman 3 Locations Fully Revealed, Including Berlin, Argentina, and an Ominous Final Level

Hitman 3 launches in a little over a week, and IO Interactive have finally unveiled the full list of locations players will be visiting. We’ve already heard about the Dubai, Dartmoor, England, and Chongqing, China locales, but it seems Agent 47 will also be offing folks in Berlin, Mendoza, Argentina, and the Carpathian Mountains. Of course, the Carpathian region of Romania was where Agent 47 was originally born/cloned, and so it makes sense as a final level, but personally, I’m hoping this means this Hitman trilogy concludes with players assassinating Count Dracula. Anyways, you can check out some images of the newly-revealed locales in the gallery, below.







IO Interactive have also released a new developer video discussing the game’s story.

Here are some quick descriptions for all of Hitman 3’s six locations:

Dubai, UAE - The game starts in Dubai, with Agent 47 literally on top of the world. Experience the grandeur and decadence of Dubai at the opening ceremony of the tallest building in the world. Join an excited crowd to witness the breath-taking scenery and explore the top floors of this exquisite building – both inside and out. Dartmoor, United Kingdom - After the events in Dubai, 47 heads to England. Travel to the historic Thornbridge Manor in Dartmoor for a mission with a murder mystery twist. Choose your own path to your objectives or take on the role of detective to solve a murder and eliminate your target. Two birds, one disguise. Berlin, Germany - At the mid-way point of the game, 47 is en-route to Germany. Head to the outskirts of Berlin, a city known for its fairytales, vibrant style and chaotic nightlife. Whether you’re looking for a place to reflect and recuperate or want to experience the dizzying adrenaline rush of an epic rave, Berlin will help you find both of those things and everything in between. Chongqing, China - As the story intensifies, 47 arrives in China. Under the flickering neon lights of busy cafes and amidst a flurry of small shops and food stands crammed into tight streets, Chongqing offers travelers a respite from the demands of everyday life. This megacity is a transportation hub with plenty of secrets off the beaten path. Mendoza, Argentina - Hitman 3’s penultimate mission takes Agent 47 to Argentina. As one of the most well-known wine regions in South America, Mendoza is the perfect place to take in the beautiful sights and acquired tastes of Argentina. From the sloping hills to the modern vineyards, there’s plenty of opportunity to explore. Carpathian Mountains, Romania - Hitman 3’s epilogue sees Agent 47 return to Romania. The final mission in the World of Assassination trilogy takes you to the Carpathian Mountains.

Hitman 3 sneaks onto PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch (via the cloud) on January 20.