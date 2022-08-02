Steam Hardware Survey Shows AMD CPUs Leading In Linux OS, Gaining In Windows, NVIDIA GPUs Dominating

The latest Steam Hardware Survey is out which gives us a glimpse of the PC hardware market trends across 120 Million active users. Based on the new report, it looks like AMD CPUs have managed to become a dominant force on the Linux platform whereas Intel retains its leading position on the Windows OS and so does NVIDIA in the GPU segment.

Steam Hardware Survey Shows AMD CPUs Leading In Linux, Gaining In Windows While NVIDIA GPUs Retain Top Position

As of writing this article, Microsoft's Windows OS remains the king with a gargantuan 97.03% share hold. The Apple OSX comes in the second spot with a 1.74% share but has been on the decline for a while now. The third spot is Linux which has a 1.23% market share but is gaining slightly with users switching to the new 64-bit OS.

When breaking down the processor share, In Windows, Intel CPUs currently holds a 66.26% share (-2.21% from last month) & AMD CPUs hold a 33.73% share (+2.22% from last month). For OSX, the Intel CPUs hold 56.66% share (-1.85% versus last month) and Apple's Virtual platform holds a 43.34 percent share hold (+1.90% versus last month). In Linux, AMD GPUs are the majority now, beating Intel with a 50.99% share hold (+5.39% versus last month) while Intel CPUs hold a 49.01% (-5.39% vs last month).

CPU Share For Major Steam OS's (July 2022) AMD Intel 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 Windows Linux

Talking about CPUs in general, most Steam users now run 6-core chips which have a 34.38% share hold (+0.98% versus last month) while 4-core chips coming in on a close 2nd of 32.05% but also on a decline (-0.89% versus last month). The third spot is taken up by 8-core chips which have a share hold of 19.16% (+1.19% versus last month).

CPU Cores Steam Hardware Survey (July 2022) Share 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 6 Cores 4 Cores 8 Cores 2 Cores 12 Cores 10 Cores 16 Cores

Moving over to the GPU side of things, NVIDIA GPUs dominate with a 76.19% share, AMD GPUs amount to 14.64% while Intel GPUs (mostly integrated parts) amount to 8.96%. NVIDIA's older mainstream parts such as the GeForce GTX 1060, GTX 1650, GTX 1050 Ti, and the RTX 2060 have over a 5% market share hold. These graphics cards have been available at relatively good prices and are also easy to find in the user marketplace. Hence they have become a go-to solution for budget gamers. The only RTX 30 series GPU that was able to make its way into the top 5 list is the GeForce RTX 3060 (Mobile) which has a share of 3.34%.

With that said, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 desktop graphics card has a 2.58% market share, the RTX 3070 has a 2.29% market share, and the RTX 3060 Ti has a 1.90% market share and the RTX 3080 is at 1.68%. Surprisingly, the RTX 3050 is only found within 1.38% of Steam users' PCs which is lower than the 1.47% of AMD's RX 580. AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series sit at the bottom with only the RX 6700 XT capturing a 0.33% market share. Following is the share of each current-gen graphics card on the Steam Hardware Survey:

AMD Radeon RX 6000 & NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Steam Hardware Survey Share (July 2022) Share 0 2 4 6 0 2 4 6 RTX 3060 Laptop RTX 3060 RTX 3070 RTX 3060 Ti RTX 3080 RTX 3050 RTX 3070 Ti RTX 3070 Laptop RTX 3080 Ti RTX 3050 Ti Laptop RTX 3050 Laptop RTX 3090 RX 6600 XT RTX 3050 Ti RX 6700 XT RTX 3080 Laptop RX 6600 RX 6900 XT RX 6800 XT RX 6500 XT

AMD is truly working hard to capture market share from Intel on both Windows and Linux CPU platforms. However, when it comes to GPUs, NVIDIA is the undisputed king and it looks like there will be no changing that unless AMD can revolutionize the market with its RDNA 3 GPUs which will go against NVIDIA's next-gen RTX 40 series.