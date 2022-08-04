Steam Deck Pre-Orders Now Available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

The Steam Deck’s release continues throughout the year, as Valve continues to ship to the United States and various other countries. If you last remember, we had an update verifying that Valve has moved most of the reserved orders for the console into either Q3 or Q4 of 2022, and some excess orders may be shipped in Q1 of 2023.

Well, there’s yet another update on Valve’s portable console, and this time, in the form of its regional availability. The Steam Deck, previously, was only available to pre-order in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. That changes today, as the number of countries you can order it from has been doubled.

Steam Deck is coming to new regions! Starting today you can reserve a Steam Deck in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, with the help of Komodo, Steam Deck's authorized reseller in those regions: https://t.co/jVvhAGq5MA Reserve yours now at https://t.co/0Voqd80sSC pic.twitter.com/hqg7RWJwEO — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) August 4, 2022

As of yesterday, Steam Deck buyers can now rely on Komodo, an authorized Steam Deck reseller, to purchase their very own portable PC in regions such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong (ship to Mexico for the love of everything). It’s good because expanding the device’s reach (save for super expensive import fees) allows more people to purchase the Steam Deck.

As a reminder, visiting the console's website allows you to choose between one of three versions, which are:

64GB eMMC - includes the console and a carrying case (priced at $399.99 )

) 256GB NVMe SSD - includes the console but with faster storage than the former, the carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle (priced at $529.99 )

) 5126GB NVMe SSD - this version includes the fastest available storage for the Steam Deck (and the console also has premium anti-glare etched glass), the carrying case, an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle, and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme (priced at $649.99)

We’ll continue to update as more information about the Steam Deck is released. In other news, it's also been confirmed recently that Spider-Man Remastered, the upcoming former PlayStation exclusive, will have Verified status on release on the Steam Deck. This means that the title will be able to be played right away without the need of additional configurations.