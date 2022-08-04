Menu
Company

Steam Deck Pre-Orders Now Available in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong

Ule Lopez
Aug 4, 2022
Steam Deck

The Steam Deck’s release continues throughout the year, as Valve continues to ship to the United States and various other countries. If you last remember, we had an update verifying that Valve has moved most of the reserved orders for the console into either Q3 or Q4 of 2022, and some excess orders may be shipped in Q1 of 2023.

Well, there’s yet another update on Valve’s portable console, and this time, in the form of its regional availability. The Steam Deck, previously, was only available to pre-order in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. That changes today, as the number of countries you can order it from has been doubled.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Steam Deck Client Update and SteamOS 3.3 Introduce New Features, Stability and Performance Improvements and More

As of yesterday, Steam Deck buyers can now rely on Komodo, an authorized Steam Deck reseller, to purchase their very own portable PC in regions such as Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong (ship to Mexico for the love of everything). It’s good because expanding the device’s reach (save for super expensive import fees) allows more people to purchase the Steam Deck.

As a reminder, visiting the console's website allows you to choose between one of three versions, which are:

  • 64GB eMMC - includes the console and a carrying case (priced at $399.99)
  • 256GB NVMe SSD - includes the console but with faster storage than the former, the carrying case, and an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle (priced at $529.99)
  • 5126GB NVMe SSD - this version includes the fastest available storage for the Steam Deck (and the console also has premium anti-glare etched glass), the carrying case, an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle, and an exclusive virtual keyboard theme (priced at $649.99)

We’ll continue to update as more information about the Steam Deck is released. In other news, it's also been confirmed recently that Spider-Man Remastered, the upcoming former PlayStation exclusive, will have Verified status on release on the Steam Deck. This means that the title will be able to be played right away without the need of additional configurations.

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order