Steam Deck Shipments Doubling in Q3, Valve Warns SSD Mods Could Shorten Your System’s Life

Still waiting to get your hands on a Steam Deck? Well, Valve has shared some good news – the first batch of Q3 order emails will go out in just a few days. Once an email has been sent, you only have 72 hours to click the link and purchase your Deck, so keep an eye on that inbox folks! Furthermore, Valve claims production has “picked up,” meaning they’ll be able to double the number of Decks they ship on a weekly basis going forward. Hopefully, Valve can really start burning through their backlog at a decent pace now.

Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th.

Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week! pic.twitter.com/kAHE0zRrV7 — Steam Deck (@OnDeck) June 27, 2022

In other Steam Deck news, various tips and how-tos regarding upgrading your Steam Deck to a larger 2242 M.2 NVMe SSD have been making the rounds, but Valve is strongly warning against it. The Deck was designed with mods and swappable parts in mind, but it seems putting a physically larger SSD in there is something Valve would really rather you not do.

Hi, please don’t do this. The charger IC gets very hot and nearby thermal pads should not be moved. In addition, most 2242 m.2 drives draw more power and get hotter than what Deck is designed for. This mod may appear to work but will significantly shorten the life of your Deck. https://t.co/Kmup7Zov13 — Lawrence Yang (@lawrenceyang) June 25, 2022

Twitter user Belly Jelly, who initially got people talking about swapping larger SSDs into the Steam Deck by modding their own system, agrees, saying this mod is done at your own risk and was mostly shared as a “proof of concept.”

Might as well respond to this, I absolutely agree with this guy.

Mod at your own risk!

I am taking risks by opening the device and working on it, and it is mostly just as a proof of concept. Thread continues below. https://t.co/upg15Vxmhz — Belly Jelly (@TheSmcelrea) June 26, 2022

As mentioned above, Steam Deck Q3 reservation emails start going out this Thursday (June 30) so check when your pre-order is set to arrive and get ready to buy.