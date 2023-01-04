Steam Awards 2022 See Elden Ring Winning GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 Getting Labor of Love Prize

The winners of the eleven Steam Awards 2022 categories have been finalized after the user votes were tallied on Valve's platform. Elden Ring is unsurprisingly the big winner with two prizes, including the most coveted Game of the Year award, while CD Projekt RED takes home the 'Labor of Love' award assigned to the most improved game for Cyberpunk 2077. Given that the game is scheduled to receive the big Phantom Liberty expansion later this year, there's a chance we might find it once again among the contenders for this award in the 2023 Steam Awards.

Here's the complete overview of this year's nominee and winners within each category.

Game of the Year

Dying Light 2

Elden Ring

Stray

God of War (2018)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2

VR Game of the Year

BONELAB

Hitman 3

Green Hell VR

Among Us VR

Inside the Backrooms

Labor of Love

DOTA 2

Project Zomboid

No Man's Sky

Deep Rock Galactic

Cyberpunk 2077

Better with Friends

Raft

Ready or Not

Monster Hunter Rise

MultiVersus

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Outstanding Visual Style

Scorn

Bendy and the Dark Revival

Cult of the Lamb

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Kena and the Bridge of Spirts

Most Innovative Gameplay

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Teardown

Stray

Neon White

Dome Keeper

Best Game You Suck At

GTFO

Victoria 3

Total War: Warhammer III

Elden Ring

FIFA 23

Best Soundtrack

Metal Hellsinger

Sonic Frontiers

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Persona 5 Royale

Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+

Outstanding Story Rich Game

A Plague Tale: Requiem

God of War (2018)

Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Sit Back and Relax

Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker

Power Wash Simulator

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Dorf Romantik

Slime Rancher 2

Best Game on the Go

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Vampire Survivors

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Brotato

Marvel Snap

The Steam Awards were first introduced in late 2016 alongside that year's Steam Winter Sale. Previous years saw big winners such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (another FromSoftware title), Red Dead Redemption 2, and Resident Evil Village.