Steam Awards 2022 See Elden Ring Winning GOTY, Cyberpunk 2077 Getting Labor of Love Prize

The winners of the eleven Steam Awards 2022 categories have been finalized after the user votes were tallied on Valve's platform. Elden Ring is unsurprisingly the big winner with two prizes, including the most coveted Game of the Year award, while CD Projekt RED takes home the 'Labor of Love' award assigned to the most improved game for Cyberpunk 2077. Given that the game is scheduled to receive the big Phantom Liberty expansion later this year, there's a chance we might find it once again among the contenders for this award in the 2023 Steam Awards.
Here's the complete overview of this year's nominee and winners within each category.
Game of the Year
- Dying Light 2
- Elden Ring
- Stray
- God of War (2018)
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
VR Game of the Year
- BONELAB
- Hitman 3
- Green Hell VR
- Among Us VR
- Inside the Backrooms
Labor of Love
- DOTA 2
- Project Zomboid
- No Man's Sky
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Cyberpunk 2077
Better with Friends
- Raft
- Ready or Not
- Monster Hunter Rise
- MultiVersus
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Outstanding Visual Style
- Scorn
- Bendy and the Dark Revival
- Cult of the Lamb
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Kena and the Bridge of Spirts
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
- Teardown
- Stray
- Neon White
- Dome Keeper
Best Game You Suck At
- GTFO
- Victoria 3
- Total War: Warhammer III
- Elden Ring
- FIFA 23
Best Soundtrack
- Metal Hellsinger
- Sonic Frontiers
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Persona 5 Royale
- Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix+
Outstanding Story Rich Game
- A Plague Tale: Requiem
- God of War (2018)
- Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection
- The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
Sit Back and Relax
- Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker
- Power Wash Simulator
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Dorf Romantik
- Slime Rancher 2
Best Game on the Go
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel
- Vampire Survivors
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Brotato
- Marvel Snap
The Steam Awards were first introduced in late 2016 alongside that year's Steam Winter Sale. Previous years saw big winners such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (another FromSoftware title), Red Dead Redemption 2, and Resident Evil Village.
