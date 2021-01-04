Steam Awards 2020 Crowned Red Dead Redemption 2 as the GOTY

The Steam Awards 2020 have been made official by Valve after several days of voting within the community. The winner of the big prize, Game of the Year, is Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. Sure, the game technically came out in Fall 2018, but that was on console; on Steam, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in December 2019, which made it ineligible for last year's Steam Awards.

Keep reading for the full list of winners and nominees in all of the Steam Awards 2020 categories.

