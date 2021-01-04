Steam Awards 2020 Crowned Red Dead Redemption 2 as the GOTY

The Steam Awards 2020 have been made official by Valve after several days of voting within the community. The winner of the big prize, Game of the Year, is Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. Sure, the game technically came out in Fall 2018, but that was on console; on Steam, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in December 2019, which made it ineligible for last year's Steam Awards.

Keep reading for the full list of winners and nominees in all of the Steam Awards 2020 categories.

Red Dead Online’s Outlaw Pass Now Live As Standalone Game Launches

2020 GAME OF THE YEAR - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Hades, DOOM Eternal, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Death Stranding)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Awards
2020 VR GAME OF THE YEAR - Half-Life: Alyx (Phasmophobia, The Room VR: The Dark Matter, Thief Simulator VR, Star Wars: Squadrons)
Half-Life: Alyx
2020 LABOR OF LOVE - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Among Us, Terraria, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, No Man's Sky)
steam awards
2020 BETTER WITH FRIENDS - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Sea of Thieves, Borderlands 3, Deep Rock Galactic, Risk of Rain 2)
Fall Guys
2020 MOST INNOVATIVE GAMEPLAY - Death Stranding (Control Ultimate Edition, Superliminal, Noita, Teardown)
Death Stranding
2020 OUTSTANDING STORY-RICH GAME - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Detroit: Become Human, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Metro Exodus, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition)
Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Awards
2020 OUTSTANDING VISUAL STYLE - Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Battlefield V Definitive Edition, There Is No Game: Jam Edition 2015, Marvel's Avengers, Black Mesa)
Ori and the Will of the Wisps Patch
2020 BEST SOUNDTRACK - DOOM Eternal (Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Helltaker, Need for Speed Heat, Persona 4 Golden)
DOOM Eternal
2020 SIT BACK AND RELAX - The Sims 4 (Microsoft Flight Simulator, Satisfactory, Untitled Goose Game, Factorio)
Steam Awards
2020 BEST GAME YOU SUCK AT - Apex Legends (Crusader Kings III, Ghostrunner, FIFA 21, GTFO)
Apex Legends Respawn

