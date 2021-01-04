Steam Awards 2020 Crowned Red Dead Redemption 2 as the GOTY
The Steam Awards 2020 have been made official by Valve after several days of voting within the community. The winner of the big prize, Game of the Year, is Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2. Sure, the game technically came out in Fall 2018, but that was on console; on Steam, Red Dead Redemption 2 launched in December 2019, which made it ineligible for last year's Steam Awards.
Keep reading for the full list of winners and nominees in all of the Steam Awards 2020 categories.
2020 GAME OF THE YEAR - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Hades, DOOM Eternal, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, Death Stranding)2020 VR GAME OF THE YEAR - Half-Life: Alyx (Phasmophobia, The Room VR: The Dark Matter, Thief Simulator VR, Star Wars: Squadrons)2020 LABOR OF LOVE - Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Among Us, Terraria, The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, No Man's Sky)2020 BETTER WITH FRIENDS - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Sea of Thieves, Borderlands 3, Deep Rock Galactic, Risk of Rain 2)2020 MOST INNOVATIVE GAMEPLAY - Death Stranding (Control Ultimate Edition, Superliminal, Noita, Teardown)2020 OUTSTANDING STORY-RICH GAME - Red Dead Redemption 2 (Detroit: Become Human, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Metro Exodus, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition)2020 SIT BACK AND RELAX - The Sims 4 (Microsoft Flight Simulator, Satisfactory, Untitled Goose Game, Factorio)2020 BEST GAME YOU SUCK AT - Apex Legends (Crusader Kings III, Ghostrunner, FIFA 21, GTFO)
