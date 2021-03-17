Starfield “90 Percent” Likely to be Shown Around E3 Says Insider, 2021 Launch May Happen

When is Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG Starfield coming out? We’ve heard several rumors that Bethesda is targeting a 2021 release date, but that seems somewhat hard to believe given we’ve seen nothing of the game (aside from a logo) to date. Well, maybe we ought to believe it, as yet another voice has joined the chorus of those predicting a 2021 release.

On the most recent episode of the Real Deal Xbox Podcast, VentureBeat writer and noted insider Jeff Grubb claimed an E3-season reveal for Starfield is “90 percent” likely, and that the game’s release may follow soon after, provided COVID-19 hasn’t set development too far back…

What I've heard, is that Bethesda is probably 90 percent going to have [Starfield] at E3, or whatever they call E3, as they won't actually be a part of the official E3. But, 90 percent for it to be there and then what follows is the Fallout 4 battle plan...announce it at E3 and launch it in November. You still have to factor in COVID. [...] This is still going to be an issue, that could cause problems with development.

Take this with a grain of salt for now, but at this point, enough credible sources have pointed toward a 2021 release date for Starfield, that there may be something to this. Until the game is officially revealed, a few purported screenshots from early in Starfield’s development and some details about the game’s new animation system are all we have to go on. Hopefully, more info is indeed coming soon.

We don’t yet know which platforms Starfield is coming to, although Phil Spencer’s recent declaration that Bethesda was purchased to provide exclusives for Xbox and Game Pass may hint where the game will end up. So, what do you think? Could Starfield really be shown and released this year?