Redfall Rumors of Early May Release Date (with Late April Early Access) Intensify

A few hours ago, WindowsCentral corroborated last week's rumor of Redfall now targeting an early May release date. They also added that some editions of the game could grant early access to the game up to a week early (which would mean late April), similarly to the Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition.

Redfall was originally scheduled to launch in Summer 2022 before getting delayed to the first half of 2023 alongside Bethesda's Starfield. Developed by Arkane Austin (Dishonored, Prey), it is the first game from the studio designed from the ground up for a cooperative experience. Up to four players will be able to join a session of this open world first-person shooter, although Creative Director Harvey Smith promised that Redfall would still be a classic immersive simulation-like Arkane experience when played solo. The game will be an exclusive for the Xbox Series S|X and Windows PC, available on day one for Game Pass subscribers.

The island town of Redfall, Massachusetts, is under siege by a legion of vampires who have blocked out the sun and cut the citizens off from the outside world. Explore the open world and immerse yourself in a deep story campaign as you unravel the mystery behind the vampires’ appearance. Ally with a handful of survivors against the creatures threatening to bleed the town dry.

Created by science experiments gone wrong and gifted with psychic abilities, Redfall’s vampires will challenge you and your squad to get creative. You will choose from a team of diverse heroes – each with their own character-specific abilities – to overcome the vampire legion and their brood of maniacal followers.

DEVINDER CROUSLEY: A cryptozoologist and aspiring inventor. Armed with weapons of his own creation, he’s on a mission to prove himself.

LAYLA ELLISON: A biomedical engineering student who interned at a research facility, where something went very wrong, leaving her with intense telekinetic abilities.

REMI DE LA ROSA: A brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.

JACOB BOYER: An ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his side.