Starfield May Release as an Xbox, PC Exclusive – Rumor

Starfield, the long-anticipated role-playing game currently in development by Bethesda, may have become an Xbox, PC exclusive following Microsoft's acquisition of Zenimax.

Speaking on Twitter, Windows Central Jez Corden, who proved to be reliable when it comes to Microsoft insider information, straight out said that Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive.

It will be. — Jez (@JezCorden) September 22, 2020

He added in a later tweet that Starfield will also come to PC, which is no surprise considering Microsoft's current strategy.

PC too obviously. But literally no idea why people think this will come to PS5. — Jez (@JezCorden) September 22, 2020

Earlier this week, Microsoft shocked pretty much everyone by announcing the acquisition of Zenimax, Bethesda's parent company, and of all its properties. Microsoft reportedly paid $7.5 billion for the acquisition.

Bethesda’s games have always had a special place on Xbox and in the hearts of millions of gamers around the world. Our teams have a close and storied history working together, from the amazing first DOOM, and its id Tech engine, innovating games on PCs to Bethesda bringing their first console game to the original Xbox, the groundbreaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind. Over the years I’ve had many deep conversations with the creative leaders at Bethesda on the future of gaming and we’ve long shared similar visions for the opportunities for creators and their games to reach more players in more ways. Just as they took the bold first steps to bring The Elder Scrolls franchise to the original Xbox, Bethesda were early supporters of Xbox Game Pass, bringing their games to new audiences across devices and have been actively investing in new gaming technology like cloud streaming of games. We will be adding Bethesda’s iconic franchises to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. One of the things that has me most excited is seeing the roadmap with Bethesda’s future games, some announced and many unannounced, to Xbox console and PC including Starfield, the highly anticipated, new space epic currently in development by Bethesda Game Studios.

Starfield will be released on a yet to be confirmed release date. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.