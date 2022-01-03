Starfield New Leaked Screenshots Showcase Assets from 2018 Build

New Starfield leaked screenshots have been shared online, providing another look at the upcoming role-playing game by Bethesda.

The new screenshots, like the others leaked in the past few months, showcase the 2018 build, so they are not representative of the game's current graphics. Still, the assets featured in them look great and give a good idea of the feel and atmosphere Bethesda is going for. You can take a look at the screenshots by going here.

Starfield releases on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series on November 11th. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.