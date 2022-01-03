Starfield New Leaked Screenshots Showcase Assets from 2018 Build
New Starfield leaked screenshots have been shared online, providing another look at the upcoming role-playing game by Bethesda.
The new screenshots, like the others leaked in the past few months, showcase the 2018 build, so they are not representative of the game's current graphics. Still, the assets featured in them look great and give a good idea of the feel and atmosphere Bethesda is going for. You can take a look at the screenshots by going here.
Starfield releases on PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series on November 11th. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.
Our game is set in the year 2330, in a relatively small pocket of the Milky Way, in an area that extends outward from our solar system for approximately 50 light years. Around 20 years before the start of the game, the two largest factions in the Settled Systems, the United Colonies and Freestar Collective, engaged in the bloody Colony War.
Today, the major factions enjoy an uneasy peace, but the Settled Systems is still pretty dangerous. There are plenty of human threats out there. Like Ecliptic mercenaries, the pirates of the Crimson Fleet, violent Spacers, or even the fanatical religious zealots of House Va'ruun. The organization known as Constellation is committed to uncovering the mysteries of the galaxy. And as one of its newest members, you'll explore the deepest reaches of the Settled Systems and you'll find yourself at home... in the Starfield.
