Starfield “100 Percent an Xbox Exclusive” Says Insider, Microsoft Pushing for 2021 Release

Is there a major upcoming game more mysterious than Bethesda’s Starfield? Aside from a couple very early leaked screenshots, we’ve seen nothing of the game, and yet, a spate of rumors have hinted the game may not be that far away. The latest of these rumors come from Xbox insider Rand al Thor 19, who co-hosts The Xbox Two podcast with Windows Central’s Jez Corden, himself known to drop the occasional leak. According to Rand, Starfield is not only “100 percent an Xbox exclusive,” but Microsoft is pushing hard to get it out this holiday season…

I've been told, by very reliable people, that Starfield was 100% an Xbox exclusive. I've even made bets about it, and I don't bet unless I know I'm willing to bet. So I'm really, really confident that Starfield is only releasing on Xbox when it does and I've been told as well that Microsoft is trying their hardest to get the game out for this holiday. They really want Starfield out this holiday. The game's basically finished - it's in bug squashing mode right now, very much like Halo Infinite, and it would be a big boon for Game Pass and Xbox if both Halo and Starfield could launch this fall.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt – even if this report is accurate, given the current state of the world and game development, plans could change. That said, this lines up with Starfield rumors we’ve heard from numerous other insiders. Bethesda has a history of holding back gameplay footage and release details until quite late, so the fact that we haven’t seen Starfield isn’t necessarily that out of the ordinary. To add a little more fuel to the fire, Bethesda recently filed a new copyright for Starfield…for 2021.

Bethesda has yet to confirm either platforms or a release date for Starfield. What do you think? Is there actually a chance the game comes out in 2021?