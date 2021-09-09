[Updated] Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake for PlayStation 5 Officially Announced

[Update] On its official PlayStation Blog, Sony has confirmed that Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a console launch exclusive.

A pinnacle of Star Wars Legends storytelling, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is set over 4,000 years before the events of the original trilogy and introduced a new story of new heroes and villains in an epic struggle for the fate of the galaxy. The team here at Aspyr and Sony Interactive Entertainment have joined forces with Lucasfilm Games to bring you a remake of this classic Star Wars adventure. We’re rebuilding one of the greatest RPGs of all time for a new generation with modern tech, features, visuals and more, while maintaining the integrity of the story and characters that we’ve come to cherish.

[Original story] It’s been long-rumored, but during today’s PlayStation Showcase, the highly-anticipated Star Wars: Knight of the Old Republic Remake has been officially announced.

Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are Being Remastered for Both PC and PS5

We’ve reported about the remake on various occasions, but now it’s official – porting specialist Aspyr Media is working on a Remake of the highly-rated title for PlayStation 5. The studio has been responsible for the recent legacy Star Wars Jedi Knight and Episode 1 racer console ports, but the US-based studio has also helmed the Knights of the Old Republic ports for various platforms.

No further details were shared, and although the announcement mentioned that it was being made for Sony’s next-gen console, we can’t imagine that the remake will be exclusive to PS5.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is arriving on PlayStation 5 (and most likely other platforms as well) on a yet-to-be-announced date.

The original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was released for PC and the original Xbox back in 2003.

God of War Ragnarok Debut Trailer Delivers Brutal Combat, Teases a Showdown With Thor

"Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic will be available on two dynamic platforms, Xbox and PC, both of which are perfectly suited for the incredibly compelling and high action role-playing experience this game will offer," said Simon Jeffery, president of LucasArts upon the game's announcement back in 2002. "As always, LucasArts' goal is to determine the best platform fit for each game. In this case, BioWare's tremendous expertise in the PC RPG genre makes that platform an ideal showcase for the game, while an Xbox version provides a great opportunity for LucasArts to establish the first major RPG franchise on that platform."

"BioWare has been fortunate to develop role-playing games that have been well received over the years," said Ray Muzyka, BioWare's joint CEO and co-executive producer of Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic. "In Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, we'll be able to bring BioWare's strengths -- engaging story development, striking art and animation style, and rewarding character development -- to the Star Wars universe in a way that will deliver an amazing gameplay experience."