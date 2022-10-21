Menu
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor New Info Reportedly Coming in December

Alessio Palumbo
Oct 21, 2022, 05:15 AM EDT
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor essentially disappeared off the radars after the game's announcement in late May. We've since reported on rumors hinting at a March 2023 launch, which resonates with Electronic Arts promising investors that an unspecified triple-A game will release that month just ahead of the fiscal year's end.

However, we are now in late October. Does that mean Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in danger of being delayed? According to GiantBomb's Jeff Grubb, that's not the case. EA is simply planning a shorter marketing campaign.

It's still on track for that March release date, as we've been saying this whole time, as Electronic Arts have been saying in its earnings reports to investors this entire time that the big partner game is coming well. That's always been Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, but it's October, that's less than five months away; why aren't we hearing about it?

Well, no, they have a plan. They're gonna start talking about it in December and go right into a release right then. There's no issue with the game right now. Who knows, something could change there, but right now no issue. That was just always the plan to have a pretty short window of when they're gonna promote it, and they don't think that's gonna have any negative effect.

Launching new hardware like the PlayStationVR 2, maybe there's something else to it, but there are a lot of factors Sony is considering, and if the shorter campaigns are working and you also want to avoid extra ammo for your opponent in a legal battle, well, here we are.

There's a very recent precedent for EA's short marketing campaign: Need for Speed Unbound. That game was only unveiled roughly two months ahead of its December 4th release date. At any rate, new information should be released before the end of the year, likely as part of a new trailer to be showcased at The Game Awards 2023 on December 8th.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be released only on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X.

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he continues to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy.

Developed by the veteran team at Respawn Entertainment, Jedi: Survivor will expand upon iconic STAR WARS stories, worlds, characters, and thrilling combat first experienced in Jedi: Fallen Order.

