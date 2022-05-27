Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Announced, Coming to PC, PS5, and XSX in 2023

Rumors of a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order have been bouncing around for a while, and today during Star Wars Celebration it was confirmed – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming out way in 2023! The game will once again be developed by Respawn Entertainment, and will be exclusive to next/current-gen consoles. Check out a quick teaser trailer for Survivor, below.

Intriguing! Definitely looking darker and more dramatic than the original. Need to know more? Here’s a quick official description for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will once again be directed by Respawn’s Stig Asmussen, who had the following to say about the new project…

Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel. For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 in 2023.