Star Wars Jedi: Survivor March 2023 Release Date Rumors Intensify

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was only recently announced, but it seems we may not have to wait long to get our hands on it. Some previous digging around the PlayStation database hinted the game may arrive as soon as March 2023, and now more evidence has emerged supporting that time frame.

Today, a new book, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, was announced with a March 7, 2023 release date. The book is said to bridge the gap between Fallen Order and Survivor. Often, these types of companion books are useful for determining when a game is coming out, but prolific leaker Jeff Grubb added fuel to the fire on Twitter, confirming the game is coming in March.

So is the game. — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) August 19, 2022

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt for now, but the evidence for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being an early March release seems to be aligning. Perhaps we’ll learn more in September during the big Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s an official description…

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2023. We’ll just have to wait and see if March ends up being the month of choice.