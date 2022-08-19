Menu
Company

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor March 2023 Release Date Rumors Intensify

Nathan Birch
Aug 19, 2022
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was only recently announced, but it seems we may not have to wait long to get our hands on it. Some previous digging around the PlayStation database hinted the game may arrive as soon as March 2023, and now more evidence has emerged supporting that time frame.

Today, a new book, Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, was announced with a March 7, 2023 release date. The book is said to bridge the gap between Fallen Order and Survivor. Often, these types of companion books are useful for determining when a game is coming out, but prolific leaker Jeff Grubb added fuel to the fire on Twitter, confirming the game is coming in March.

Related StoryNathan Birch
Apex Legends Season 15 Legend “Catalyst” Seemingly Leaks, Will Bring Building to the Game

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt for now, but the evidence for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor being an early March release seems to be aligning. Perhaps we’ll learn more in September during the big Disney & Marvel Games Showcase. Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s an official description…

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2023. We’ll just have to wait and see if March ends up being the month of choice.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series X
USD 499

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order