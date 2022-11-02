Menu
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Early 2023 Rumors Renewed as EA Promises a Big Game by March

Nathan Birch
Nov 2, 2022, 11:40 AM EDT
Eager to get your hands on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Well, mounting evidence points toward us not having to wait very long. We’ve already heard rumors that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor would be arriving in March of 2023, but now we have something closer to a confirmation. During EA’s most recent earnings call, company CEO Andrew Wilson promised to launch a “major IP” before they wrap up the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

EA previously promised a number of big games for the first three months of 2023, including a remake, partner title, and the aforementioned major IP. The remake is of course Dead Space, and the partner title turned out to be the Koei Tecmo collaboration Wild Hearts, so there aren’t many other possibilities for the major IP other than Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. There’s an outside chance the major IP is something we haven’t even heard about yet, but that seems unlikely. EA probably would have announced it by now, and even if they haven’t, it likely would have leaked, as we usually know what’s in the EA pipeline before they make anything official.

Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a quick official description…

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2023. Previous rumors stated the game will launch on March 7, but that’s unconfirmed.

