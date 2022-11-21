Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Trailer and Release Date Reportedly Coming at the Game Awards

Eager to get a fresh look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Well, you likely don’t have long to wait, as multiple insiders are reporting Respawn Entertainment’s new Star Wars title will be featured at The Game Awards. According to the reliable Tom Henderson we can expect a new trailer, release date, and possibly even the opening of pre-orders. Per Henderson, the Star Wars Jedi trailer will happen around 30 minutes into the show. Prolific leaker Jeff Grubb also made mention of Survivor being at The Game Awards on the Twitter-alternative Hive.

Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now, but a new trailer at The Game Awards would certainly make a lot of sense, as it seems like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching early in 2023. Rumors of a March release have been circulating for a while and EA’s most recent earnings report seemed to back that up.

Haven’t been keeping up with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Here’s a quick official description of the game…

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5 sometime in 2023. What do you think? Are you excited to get a new look at what Respawn’s been cooking up?