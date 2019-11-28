Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Looks Amazing With Ray Traced GI Shader

While games have started supporting ray tracing more and more in recent times, there are still some AAA titles that don't, like Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. This isn't a huge problem, thankfully, thanks to Pascal Gilcher Ray Traced Global Illumination shader for Reshade, which uses path tracing to create a similar effect.

Digital Dreams recently shared a video comparing the game with Raytracing GI on and vanilla at Ultra settings. The differences are noteworthy, especially in dark locations with the Lightsaber ignited.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order feels like a familiar experience, and this is both its main strength and major weakness. All of the elements of the game are well-crafted, but they feel quite derivative, as there is not a single gameplay mechanic that hasn't been more or less lifted from a major franchise. Despite the lack of innovation, the game developed by Respawn is one of the best single-player games released in recent times and a must-buy for any Star Wars fan. Even those with only a passing interest in the series will find plenty to like here, granted they are not expecting to play a revolutionary title.

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now available on PC as well as on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.