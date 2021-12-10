Star Trek: Resurgence Announced During The Game Awards

Star Trek: Resurgence was announced as a new third-person narrative adventure set within the Star Trek universe by Viacom CBS Consumer Products. The game is developed by a new fully remote independent game developer comprised of several veterans from Telltale Games and will come to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC through the Epic Games Store.

The game is an interactive narrative video game that tells an original story set in the era shortly after the events of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Stationed aboard the U.S.S. RESOLUTE. In it, players will assume the role of two principal characters, First Officer Jara Rydek and Engineering Crewperson Carter Diaz, as they unravel a sinister mystery involving two alien civilizations on the brink of war.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Coming to PC on December 16

Throughout the game, players will immerse themselves in the Star Trek universe, interacting with new and returning characters through a variety of dialogue and action gameplay to determine the course of the story.

The announcement trailer for Star Trek: Resurgence can be seen below:

Kevin Bruner, Founder of Dramatic Labs, had the following to say:

As fans of Star Trek, it’s truly an honor to be crafting a story which puts players right in the heart of the action, where significant choices and decisions will affect the entire narrative. Built from the ground up using Epic’s Unreal engine and our proprietary narrative engine, this game showcases our team’s evolution in creating thought-provoking story-rich adventures.

If you're wondering about the fledging developer of Star Trek: Resurgence, Dramatic Labs is a team composed of several industry veterans, including Telltale developers who worked on games like The Walking Dead and Wolf Among Us.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum New Teaser Trailer Released During the Game Awards

The team includes Andrew Grant, former Lead Writer and Creative Director at Telltale; Dan Martin, former Lead Writer at Telltale; Kent Mudle, former Cinematic Director and Creative Director at Telltale; and Brett Tosti, former Executive Producer and Creative Director at Telltale.

Senior Vice President of Paramount Pictures Licensing, Global Games and Publishing, Lourdes Arocho, said the following on behalf of ViacomCBS Consumer Products:

We’re thrilled to be working with the team at Dramatic Labs on an exciting new adventure in the Star Trek franchise. Players will boldly set forth into this new adventure, meeting familiar characters and new cultures, while interacting with them in profound and impactful ways. This game will challenge players to make those similar tough choices that iconic Star Trek heroes have been forced to contend with.



The announcement of the game on Twitter confirms that the game is going to be available in Spring 2022.