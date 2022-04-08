Star Trek Online: Stormfall Giveaway – Enter to Win 6-Month Paramount+ Subscription and Much More!

Today, during a panel at Star Trek: Mission Chicago, Cryptic Studios announced that Star Trek Online: Stormfall, the 26th Season of the MMORPG, is due to launch on May 10th on PC and in June for consoles.

Stormfall will send players on a daring rescue mission in the Mirror Universe against Terran forces led by the dreaded Captain Killy (Mary Wiseman from Star Trek: Discovery). They won’t be alone, however, as famous characters like Admiral Janeway (Kate Mulgrew from Star Trek: Voyager), Admiral Leeta (Chase Masterson from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and the Andorian rebel named “Rae-Yeet” (Noah Averbach-Katz from Star Trek: Discovery) will join them. Stormfall will also add a new five-player Ground Task Force Operation to Star Trek Online; last but not least, the developers have also improved the tutorial experience for the Starfleet faction.

To celebrate the occasion, we’ve partnered with Cryptic Studios to offer a giveaway that includes six-month subscriptions to Paramount+ (so that you can watch Star Trek and even the brand new Halo series) and other prizes, including some in-game ships for Star Trek Online itself.

GRAND PRIZE - 1 Winner 6 month subscription to Paramount+ (Retail value: $29.99 each) Stream thousands of episodes, live sports & exclusive originals, including all of the new Star Trek series. Available to residents of the United States only Eaglemoss Ship Models Highly detailed diecast models of starships from Star Trek: Picard La Sirena (Retail value: $54.99 each) Seven of Nine’s Fenris Ranger Ship (Retail value: $54.99 each) A code to unlock the Inquiry-class Battlecruiser for Star Trek Online on either PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. SECOND PRIZE - 3 Winners 6 month subscription to Paramount+ (Retail value: $29.99 each) Stream thousands of episodes, live sports & exclusive originals, including all of the new Star Trek series. Available to residents of the United States only A digital voucher to unlock the Sutherland-class Advanced Research Vessel, Reliant-class Advanced Light Cruiser, or Gagarin-class Miracle Worker Battlecruiser for the PC version of Star Trek Online (Retail value: $30.00 each). RUNNER UP PRIZE - 100 Winners A digital voucher to unlock the Sutherland-class Advanced Research Vessel, Reliant-class Advanced Light Cruiser, or Gagarin-class Miracle Worker Battlecruiser for the PC version of Star Trek Online Retail value: $30.00 each).



The giveaway will run for a week; we’ll randomly select the lucky winners after that. Good luck!

Star Trek Online Stormfall Giveaway [US Only]

