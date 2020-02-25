Spring Flash Sale is bringing some discount on Xiaomi's popular Mijia 4K ultra short-throw projector. The home cinema theater comes with advanced laser display (ALPD) technology, delivering up to 150-inches of 4K quality images in 50 centimeters, with a product life of up to 25,000 hours.

Xiaomi Mijia 4K projector has been coming up a lot in our comment section, which isn't surprising since it's possibly the best 4K projector in this price range. Along with high end specs, it also brings a minimalistic, Apple-ish design that could go with any living room's design aesthetics without taking up much space.

Get Xiaomi Mijia 4K projector for $1729.99

Gearbest is back with its Spring offers, bringing the price of Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector down to $1729.99, down from over $2,100. The product is also currently on a free shipping offer to the United States. The sale only appears to be live for the next 14 hours (at the time of writing).

Head over to this link to get Xiaomi Mijia 4K laser projector for $1729.99 during the Spring Sale.

Specs of Xiaomi 4K Ultra Short-Throw Projector

Model: MJJGTYDS01FM

Display type: DMD

Native Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)

Resolution Support: 4K

Brightness: 5000 lumens | Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 | Throw Ratio: 0.233:1 | Projection Distance: 0.1 - 0.5m | Image Size: 80 - 150 inch (directly placed in the TV cabinet to cast 80 - 150 inch large screen) | Image Scale: 16:9, 4:3

CPU: T968-H Cortex-A53 4-core | GPU: T830 | RAM: 2GB DDR3 | ROM: 16GB eMMC Flash

Interface: Audio Out Port, AV, HDMI, USB 3.0

Features: Laser

Lamp: ALPD

Bluetooth: Support

Power Supply: 200-240V / 50 - 60Hz

Built-in Speaker: Yes

External Subtitle Supported: Yes

3D: Yes

Ultra short-focus, only need 24cm from the wall to cast 100 inch large screen, no space, farewell to the screen

ALPD 3.0, cinema-grade laser source technology

High-fidelity audio, inverted tube speaker, dual full-range dual-frequency

Intelligent cooling, real-time temperature control fan

System language: Chinese (default), English | Part of Chinese APP can merely be displayed in Chinese

Product weight: 7.2000 kg | Package weight: 9.5000 kg

Remote Controller Battery: 2 x AAA Battery (included)

Remote Controller Battery: 2 x AAA Battery (included)


















