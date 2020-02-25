Xiaomi Mijia Ultra-Short Throw Projector with Native 4K Resolution Is on Spring Flash Sale ($1729.99)
Spring Flash Sale is bringing some discount on Xiaomi's popular Mijia 4K ultra short-throw projector. The home cinema theater comes with advanced laser display (ALPD) technology, delivering up to 150-inches of 4K quality images in 50 centimeters, with a product life of up to 25,000 hours.
Xiaomi Mijia 4K projector has been coming up a lot in our comment section, which isn't surprising since it's possibly the best 4K projector in this price range. Along with high end specs, it also brings a minimalistic, Apple-ish design that could go with any living room's design aesthetics without taking up much space.
Gearbest is back with its Spring offers, bringing the price of Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector down to $1729.99, down from over $2,100. The product is also currently on a free shipping offer to the United States. The sale only appears to be live for the next 14 hours (at the time of writing).
Head over to this link to get Xiaomi Mijia 4K laser projector for $1729.99 during the Spring Sale.
Specs of Xiaomi 4K Ultra Short-Throw Projector
- Model: MJJGTYDS01FM
- Display type: DMD
- Native Resolution: 4K (3840 x 2160)
- Resolution Support: 4K
- Brightness: 5000 lumens | Contrast Ratio: 3000:1 | Throw Ratio: 0.233:1 | Projection Distance: 0.1 - 0.5m | Image Size: 80 - 150 inch (directly placed in the TV cabinet to cast 80 - 150 inch large screen) | Image Scale: 16:9, 4:3
- CPU: T968-H Cortex-A53 4-core | GPU: T830 | RAM: 2GB DDR3 | ROM: 16GB eMMC Flash
- Interface: Audio Out Port, AV, HDMI, USB 3.0
- Features: Laser
- Lamp: ALPD
- Bluetooth: Support
- Power Supply: 200-240V / 50 - 60Hz
- Built-in Speaker: Yes
- External Subtitle Supported: Yes
- 3D: Yes
- Ultra short-focus, only need 24cm from the wall to cast 100 inch large screen, no space, farewell to the screen
- ALPD 3.0, cinema-grade laser source technology
- High-fidelity audio, inverted tube speaker, dual full-range dual-frequency
- Intelligent cooling, real-time temperature control fan
- System language: Chinese (default), English | Part of Chinese APP can merely be displayed in Chinese
- Product weight: 7.2000 kg | Package weight: 9.5000 kg
- Remote Controller Battery: 2 x AAA Battery (included)
