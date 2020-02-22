OnePlus is gearing up for a brand new phone in a couple of months but discounts have already started going live. OnePlus 7T Pro, the company's current flagship smartphone, is now getting over $250 off its official price.

OnePlus 7T is officially available for £699 (~ $905) in the United Kingdom; there is no availability of the Pro variant in the United States. The current offer brings the price down to just $649.99, which, if we are correct, is the lowest price ever seen on the latest OP7T Pro.

Get OnePlus 7T Pro (8 + 256GB) for $649.98

The OnePlus 7T Pro brings an immersive edge-to-edge display that features a 90 Hz refresh rate for what its maker calls "unmatched smoothness" and QHD+ resolution for exceptional clarity. The latest Pro has managed to receive accolades from its users and the industry. The Guardian called the latest OnePlus 7T Pro the "best kind of deja vu," while the Tom's Guide said it's the "flagship phone value of the year!" As for us, we believe there is probably no other alternative to what OnePlus 7T Pro brings to its user without hitting the dreaded $999 price tag.

"Simply our most breathtaking display, ever."

You can now get this deliciousness of a phone with a massive discount of over $250, for just $649.98 with free shipping to the US, the UK, and most of Europe.

If your address doesn't fall in the free shipping zones, a small shipping fee is added for Australia, United Arab Emirates, South Korea, and New Zealand. You can check the shipping possibility and fee for your own address at the product page.

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 2.96GHz Octa Core

GPU: Adreno 640

6.67 inch, 516 PPI, 2k + 3120 x 1440 (Capacitive, Corning Gorilla Glass, Multi-Touch)

RAM: 8GB RAM | ROM: 256GB

OS: OxygenOS 10

Service Provider: Unlocked

SIM Card: Dual Nano SIM

Network type: CDMA, FDD-LTE, GSM, TD-SCDMA, TDD-LTE, UMTS

Camera type: Triple Rear Caremas and One Front Camera

16.0MP Front Camera Sensor: Sony IMX471. Megapixels: 16 Pixel. Size: 1.0 μm. EIS: Yes. Autofocus: Fixed Focus. Aperture: f / 2.0. Video 1080P video at 30fps. Time-Lapse Features Face Unlock, HDR, Screen Flash, Face Retouching Google Play Store: Yes

I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot, Type-C, Type-C Audio Out Port

Sensor: Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Camera laser focus sensor, E-Compass, Face recognition, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyroscope, NFC

Battery Capacity (mAh): 4085mAh / Warp Charge 30T Fast Charging (5V / 6A)

Package Contents: Cell Phone, Charger, Logo Sticker, Screen Protector, SIM Needle, USB Cable, User Manual, Protective Cover

Head over to this link to get the latest OnePlus 7T Pro (8 + 256GB) for just $649.99 during the ongoing flash sale. No coupons required.

















Also on discount: OP7T (256GB) for $519.99 with code GBOP7TG8256.