Spotify and Google are Finally Rolling Out User Choice Billing

Furqan Shahid
Nov 11, 2022, 02:49 AM EST
Back in March earlier this year, Spotify worked with Google and introduced a User Choice Billing offering. What this meant was that users no longer need to pay Spotify through Google. However, at the time of announcement, this feature was not implemented but both Spotify and Google have finally started rolling out User Choice Billing.

Users Can Finally Pay to Spotify Directly Instead of Using Google Play Payment Method Thanks to User Choice Billing

If the name does not give it away, the new feature would simply let users pay for Spotify on their Android devices directly to Spotify. If you are not familiar, previously, the payment had to go through an in-app purchase, which, obviously meant that Google was also keeping a share. Now, you are paying the service directly without Google stepping in. One thing that is worth noting is that users will still have the option to use Google Play if they wish to.

This has also resulted in Spotify becoming the first company/service to introduce such a feature, and both services shared their details. The streaming service has been advocating for this change for a long time now, and it is finally good to see that the efforts are finally seeing the light of day. Google also issued a statement that you can check here.

This is what the official statement from the company says.

Spotify has been publicly advocating for platform fairness and expanded payment options for years. We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive.

Although this is an excellent step, it still is a small one in a battle that is much larger than that. Currently, there are over 2.7 million apps on Google Play Store, and most of them do have in-app purchase system, and since Spotify is the first one, we will have to wait and see what other apps are going to benefit from this payment system going forward.

