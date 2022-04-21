Spotify Now Lets All Creators to Publish Video Podcasts

The digital world is slowly getting back to the rise of video format. Sure, the text and audio format was slowly taking form, but considering how many ways a person can now edit videos and publish them right away, it has become a much better way. Plus, there are a lot of offerings such as TikTok-like short-form videos, as well as live streams. Spotify has now decided to join the bandwagon as it now allows all creators to publish video podcasts.

Spotify Has Just Become So Much Better for Video Creators

The new feature is live across countries such as the U.S., UK, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Spotify creators can go ahead and publish video podcasts on the platform. However, we are still not sure when this feature is going to come to the rest of the world.

In a newsroom post, Spotify has announced that all the creators in the mentioned countries will now be able to publish video podcasts. Just like the audio podcasts, creators can go ahead and upload them through Anchor and monetize the podcasts through paid subscriptions as well. Additionally, the users will be able to interact with the content posted through polls and Q&As.

Visual interactions allow fans to get to know their favorite podcast hosts even better, and allow creators to connect with their audiences in a much deeper way. But if you want to stick to the pure audio experience, that’s great too—video on Spotify is backgroundable for all listeners, so you can immerse yourself in the content when you want to, or simply lean back and just listen.

It is also important to note that Spotify has also added full support for embedding video podcasts as well. The embedded player will now allow viewers to watch the content right from the webpage. Additionally, Spotify is also partnering up with Riverside to bring free video recording collaboration to creators. You can find all the details of the latest additions here.