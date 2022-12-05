Spotify is Finally Adding Support for Android 13 Media Player

It has been some time since Android 13 started rolling out on Google Pixel phones as well as some other Android phones, such as Samsung. Although OEMs are doing their best to ensure that the phones are running the latest version of Android, the same cannot be said about app developers, as they have been slow in adding support for the Android 13 media player.

Spotify Finally Catches Up to Android 13 with a Little Visual Refresh

Before you get all excited, it is worth noting that changes are minimal at best, even if they are noticeable. This is not necessarily a bad thing because the transition from Android 12 to Android 13 was also not big on changes, and we have come to understand that the latest version of Android is more refined in terms of notification permissions, theming, and security. With that said, Spotify's latest update does add some new things.

The new media player offers a rounded square pause and a rounded play button on the right side; the button animates whenever you shift between play or pause. At the bottom, you are going to get the seek bar, followed by a next song button and a shuffle button along with a heart button.

The Spotify update to bring the new changes is 8.7.92.115, which is only on the beta channel. You can either join the beta program or wait for the update on the stable channel.

As mentioned before, the changes are minor at best, but they bring a quality of life improvement to Spotify. Not just that, the app now has a design language that adheres to what you get on Android 13. This means you will not be using an app that feels out of place in terms of design.

What do you think about these small changes that have just arrived on Spotify? Let us know your thoughts below.