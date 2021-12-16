Splinter Cell Remake is Being Helmed by Far Cry 6’s Lead Game Designer

Ubisoft Toronto’s Splinter Cell Remake is being helmed by the lead game designer on the Far Cry series, David Grivel.

Yesterday, following numerous rumors, Ubisoft finally announced that it has greenlit the development of a remake of its popular stealth shooter franchise, Splinter Cell. Being built from the ground up using Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, the remake aims to deliver new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for. In addition, with this remake, Ubisoft hopes to build a solid base for the future of the franchise.

Splinter Cell Snowdrop Engine Remake Announced, Will Remain Linear Rather than Open World

We’ve included yesterday’s announcement video down below:

Following the announcement, Ubisoft provided some additional details about the remake through a blog post, thereby also revealing the game’s Creative Director, Producer, and Technical Producer. But who is actually managing the game’s development? Well, going by his resume, this will be David Grivel – the game designer behind Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Assassin’s Creed Unity, and lead game director on the Far Cry series, including the most recent installment in the series, Far Cry 6.

Following his work on Far Cry 6, Grivel moved on to the Splinter Cell Remake last month. Also working on the project is the level artist behind Splinter Cell Blacklist and Assassin’s Creed Unity, Denny Borges. Interestingly, Borges took on the role of Associate Art Director on the Splinter Cell Remake back in October of this year.

Another interesting catch for the upcoming remake is Ubisoft’s Kyle Muir, who fans might know for being the main writer on Far Cry 6 as well. He also served as senior writer on Far Cry 5.

A release date for the Splinter Cell Remake has yet to be announced. Down below you’ll find what producer Matt West had to say when asked how he’s approaching the remake.