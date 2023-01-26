Far Cry 7 and a Far Cry Multiplayer Game Reportedly Targeting 2025, May be Set in Alaska

The Far Cry franchise has been a bit quiet since the release of Far Cry 6 back in 2021, which is strange considering it’s Ubisoft’s second-biggest franchise and used to be on a pretty regular annual or bi-annual release schedule. Well, according to a new report from insider Tom Henderson, who’s had the goods on Ubisoft projects multiple times in the past, there are multiple Far Cry projects in the works, but we may not be seeing them for a while.

According to Henderson both Far Cry 7, which is currently codenamed Project Blackbird, and a Far Cry multiplayer project, codenamed Project Maverick, are in development at Ubisoft Toronto. Interestingly, these projects were said to have begun as a single game originally envisioned under longtime Far Cry producer Dan Hay, but when he left Ubisoft to become general manager of Blizzard, the decision was made to split the game.

Henderson seems to know more about the Far Cry multiplayer project, which he claims is a Tarkov-style extraction shooter with permadeath, backpack system, contracts, and other features common to the sub-genre. He also claims the game is set amongst the Alaskan wilderness. Henderson knows less about Far Cry 7, but considering it shares its origin with the Far Cry multiplayer game, he speculates it could be set in Alaska as well. Interestingly, as far back as 2015, Ubisoft asked fans about the potential of an Alaskan-set Far Cry.

Of course, take this with a grain of salt for now, but it all sounds plausible enough. In particular, an Alaskan setting would be perfect for Far Cry’s brand of open-world gameplay.

According to Henderson Far Cry 7 and its multiplayer counterpart are tentatively scheduled for fall of 2025, although given Ubisoft’s recent troubles, you probably shouldn’t set your heart on that release window.