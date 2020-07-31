Splinter Cell is Finally Coming Back…as a Netflix Anime Series

Sam Fisher is coming back, but not in the form most fans have been asking for. Rumors a new entry in the series is in the works have been persistent for years now, with Ubisoft themselves obviously encouraging the speculation, and yet, no new game has been announced. Well, thankfully, the franchise isn’t completely dead, as Variety is reporting that a Splinter Cell anime series is in the works at Netflix.

According to Variety, this Splinter Cell series will be executive produced and written by Derek Kolstad, who is best-known for writing the John Wick series. Apparently, Netflix is all in on Sam Fisher, as word is they’ve already ordered two 8-episode seasons of the series. Now, take this with a pinch of salt, as Netflix and Ubisoft have yet to confirm any of this, but Variety is usually a pretty solid source.

Ubisoft previously announced they were teaming with Netflix for a variety of kid-friendly animated shows based on their properties, including Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Vibe and a tween cyber-mystery version of Watch Dogs. Presumably, the Splinter Cell series will be a little more adult.

As for whether we’ll ever see a new Splinter Cell video game, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has said they’re waiting for the right moment to “come back big”…

On Splinter Cell there will be some new type of experiments, but more on different devices. We are working a lot on the brand today to come back at one point. We can't say when because as you know it takes time, but we have to find which time is right to come back big.

Could Ubisoft be planning to use the Splinter Cell Netflix series to increase interest in an eventual video game revival? Hope springs eternal. What do you think? Excited for anime Sam Fisher or does an anime series not feel like the right fit?