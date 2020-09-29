Spider-Man: Miles Morales Supports Crossgen Saves, File Size Smaller on PS5 than PS4

As the release of the PlayStation 5 inches closer, the issue of crossgen saves has become a bone of contention. As we’ve learned, games like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered and Yakuza: Like a Dragon won’t let you transfer your PS4 save files to the PS5 versions of the game. So, does Sony just have a standard anti-crossgen save policy? Well, not exactly. A Twitter user recently asked Insomniac's James Stevenson whether those who upgrade from the PS4 to PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales (which is free) can also transfer their save files, and he gave a simple answer…

Yup! — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 28, 2020

So, Sony can do crossgen saves…when they feel like it. So, for those who are having trouble keeping track (I can’t blame you), Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be available on PS4 and PS5, and those who buy the current-gen version can upgrade for free and transfer their saves. Spider-Man: Remastered is only available to those who buy Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for PS5 (if you get Miles Morales on PS4 you’ll have to purchase an extra upgrade to get the Remaster) and your old PS4 Spider-Man saves won’t transfer. Could Sony make this any more convoluted?

In other Miles Morales news, PS4 pre-orders for the game are open. Those who plunk down their cash early will get a variety of goodies, including two new Spider suits, the Gravity Well gadget, and three extra skill points. These bonuses are also available to those who pre-order the PS5 version.

Pre-orders for Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 are live right now!https://t.co/RWtGuXsBQf pic.twitter.com/A18hBHCHSn — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 29, 2020

Finally, in an odd wrinkle, it turns out the PS5 version of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS5 actually has a smaller file size (50GB) than the PS4 version (52GB). Don’t ask me why!

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available on PS4 and PS5 on November 12 in North America and Australia. The PS5 version will be available won’t be available until November 19 in Europe, as that’s when the console launches there.