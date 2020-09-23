Last week, Sony announced that Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition will come with a full remaster of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, but neglected to mention whether they’d offer any sort of “Smart Delivery” option that would let PS4 owners of the game upgrade to the PS5 version for free. Developer Insomniac Games has already admitted crossgen saves won’t be possible, but some players were still holding out hope they wouldn’t have to double-dip to get access to next-gen Peter Parker.

Well, the folks at Kotaku finally pried a statement out of Sony, and it isn’t good news. As many feared, the only way to get your hands on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is to purchase Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition on PS5. Now, those who buy Miles Morales on PS4 can upgrade to the PS5 version of that game for free, but you’ll need to pay an extra fee to get the Spider-Man: Remastered. Here’s Sony’s official statement on the matter:

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered is an enhanced version of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and is included as part of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for the PlayStation 5. In addition, players who purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PlayStation 4 can upgrade at no additional cost to the PS5 version of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and can take advantage of a paid-upgrade to download Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. There are no plans currently to offer Marvel’s-Spider-Man: Remastered as a standalone. Players with a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 can purchase Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition to experience Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered on PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 also will be backwards compatible on PS5.

Honestly, I’m not that put out about having to pay for some next-gen remasters, provided the improvements are significant enough, but Sony has been as shifty as possible about this. If you don’t want to give away remasters for free, just admit it and consumers can react as they will.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PS4 and PS5 on November 12 or November 19, depending on where you live.