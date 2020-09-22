Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Video Shows Game Running at 60 FPS

The Spider-Man: Miles Morales footage that has been shown during last week's PlayStation 5 showcase event has been edited by a dedicated fan to show the game running at 60 FPS.

YouTuber SnazzyAI used AI interpolation and upscaling to increase the footage's frame rate. Needless to say, the game looks so much better running at 60 FPS.

Spider-Man PS5 Remaster Won’t Feature Crossgen Saves, Standalone Release Being Considered

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is launching on PlayStation 5 at launch, as well as on PlayStation 4. The Ultimate Edition is also releasing on PlayStation 5, including a remastered version of the original game featuring 4K resolution, 60fps gameplay, updated character models, ray tracing, updated lighting, DualSense haptic feedback, and more.