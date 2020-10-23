Spider-Man: Miles Morales New Video Showcases Impressive Mall Sequence and More
New Spider-Man: Miles Morales gameplay footage has been shared today, showcasing an impressive new sequence that has never been seen before.
The new gameplay footage, shared by Eurogamer today, features an impressive new mall sequence that also includes a new look at a villain Spider-Man fans know well. You can take a look at the new footage below.
We recently had a sneak peek of the first 25 minutes of Spider-Man Miles Morales - and it looks set to be an amazing Spidey adventure that sees Brooklyn-turned East Harlem teen Miles Morales taking over the great responsibility of being everyone's favourite friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man from Peter Parker. Join Aoife Wilson as she talks to Insomniac's creative director Brian Horton and game director Cameron Christian about everything Miles Morales - from the Tinkerer and Aaron Davis to new abilities and tricks and swinging across New York City.
Yesterday, more combat footage has been released online, showcasing the new area of effect abilities that will be extremely important to fight off the higher number of enemies Miles will have to deal with in each encounter.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe. Spider-Man Remastered, an improved version of the original game, will also release on PlayStation 5 on the same dates.
In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man.
But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realizes that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
