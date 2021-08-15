Spider-Man Is Still Coming to Marvel’s Avengers This Year, Devs Confirm

Spider-Man became the subject of controversy when Square Enix and PlayStation announced that it would only be added to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions of Marvel's Avengers, leaving PC and Xbox players without the most popular Marvel hero.

At the time, the developers said Spider-Man would be added to Marvel's Avengers for free at some point in early 2021. That didn't happen, of course, probably because Crystal Dynamics had bigger fish to fry as they frantically tried to add more content to the game following an underwhelming launch.

Marvel’s Avengers Black Panther DLC Dated, Game Free on PC and PlayStation This Weekend

We haven't really heard any further info about it. That changed with a brief statement Senior Designer Scott Walters shared with Screen Rant.

In terms of what we can say now, we've always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners. That is still on track, so we'll have more announcements later on this year.

It looks like Spider-Man is still on the table for 2021, then. Meanwhile, Marvel's Avengers fans are about to receive the free War for Wakanda expansion, due to launch on August 17th for all platforms. It'll introduce Black Panther, two new villains, a brand-new environment to explore, new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions, and more still.

If you're wondering what the addition of Spider-Man to the game will look like, here's an overview provided alongside the original announcement.