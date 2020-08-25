Marvel’s Avengers Gets Launch Trailer; 3.5 Billion Foes Defeated in the Beta

This past weekend saw the final Open Beta test for Marvel's Avengers ahead of the upcoming launch. The official release date is set for September 4th, but those who have pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition will be able to get in starting September 1st. As such, with only a few days left to go, the official launch trailer for Marvel's Avengers has just been published; check it out below.

Speaking of the beta, Square Enix sent out an email to those subscribed to the official newsletter, stating that over 3.5 billion foes were defeated during the entire beta testing period.

Other highlighted stats include 28 million and a half hours collectively played and 240K users who've managed to max their character level (set to 15 for the beta) during the testing phase.

Stay tuned for our review in the coming days, and don't forget to check out our interview with the development team in case you missed it.